Method Man Partners With Intercept Music to Create Platform for Independent Labels and Music Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Intercept Music, a tech platform expressly created for independent music artists and labels, has launched its global digital distribution platform in partnership with iconic rapper Method Man. The launch celebrates Intercept Music’s campaign titled “Independence Empowered,” featuring Method Man and directed by Dale May.

Method Man x Intercept Music from Tod turner on Vimeo.

“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. Proper education leads to constant elevation. Intercept equals empowerment.” – Method Man.

Founded by tech and music veterans, Intercept has helped artists earn over 100 Grammy Awards and other notable industry awards. Its combo of music and tech builds a digital stage for independent labels and emerging artists by providing new tools to distribute music directly to the music community and streaming platforms. Intercept Music also partners with the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), MusiCares, Ingrooves Music Group, and more.