Rapper Bankroll Freddie Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges and Resisting Arrest

CONWAY (CelebrityAccess) – According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, rapper Bankroll Freddie was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday (April 14).

As reported by Billboard, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office confirmed that Freddie Gladney (birth name) was taken into custody on multiple charges, including “simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,” “resisting arrest – refusal to submit to arrest / active or passive refusal,” “possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver – felony,” possession of schedule I or II LT 2GM”, and more. It also states “hold for another agency” on the arrest charges sheet.

Gladney, who hails from Arkansas, joined the Quality Control team in 2019 after releasing his single, “Drip Like This.” The From Trap to Rap album was released in 2020 and featured collabs with Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo, and the late Young Dolph. He collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on 2021’s “Pop It.”