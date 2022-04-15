Primary Wave Music Acquires Portion of Even Stevens Music Publishing Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music has partnered with Grammy-nominated songwriter, Even Stevens. The deal has the independent publisher acquiring a stake in the songwriter’s music publishing catalog. Primary Wave has also confirmed a marketing and administration agreement to represent Stevens’ recent and future works. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Stevens’ career spans several decades and has resulted in 53 Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) Awards, including 14 Pop Awards, 26 Country Awards, and 83 chart records across multiple genres. Stevens has had numerous chart records with artists including Eddie Rabbitt, Engelbert Humperdinck, Hillary Kanter, Stella Parton, and Wood Newton. Some artists who have recorded Stevens’ songs include Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton, Roger Miller, Tim McGraw, Kim Carnes, and Elvis Costello. Some of his most notable works include “I Love a Rainy Night,” “When You’re in Love With A Beautiful Woman,” “Love Will Turn You Around,” and many others.

“It is a privilege to welcome Even Stevens and his catalogs of incredible songs to the Primary Wave family,” says Lexi Todd, Director of Business & Legal Affairs at Primary Wave. “Stevens is the epitome of pop-crossover smash success with his songs for the iconic Eddie Rabbitt and an award-winning staple in the Country Music songwriting community.”

Stevens was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.