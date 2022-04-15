David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream to Premiere at Cannes 2022

(CelebrityAccess) – Moonage Daydream is a new film about music pioneer David Bowie, the first to be approved by the late visionary’s estate. BMG and Live Nation will co-produce and finance the film, Neon will handle distribution in the US, and Brett Morgen sits at the helm as Director. The movie has been billed as a “definitive … portrait” of the late artist, BMG announced.

The film will concentrate on Bowie’s career and music from the early 1970s, when he was still a struggling artist, up to 1977, by which he had released the Heroes album and became a household name. The film, including its title track, draws on Bowie’s early song catalog in which BMG has a 25% stake, including “Changes,” “Starman,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” and more.

Morgen, who also directed 2015’s Montage of Heck about Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and the 2012 Rolling Stones documentary, Crossfire Hurricane, was given access to hours of archival footage, some of which has never been seen by the public. The film will feature Bowie’s own narration, never-before-seen archival footage, and 47 musical tracks. Bowie’s long-time friend and collaborator, Tony Visconti, is the film’s music producer.

In a press statement, Moonage Daydream is described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.” According to the US distributor, Neon, the film has been approximately five years in the making. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, as reported by Variety.

The film will be shown in theaters, including select IMAX locations. Cable and streaming rights have been licensed to HBO and HBO Max, where, as reported by Billboard, the film will hit TV in the spring of 2023.