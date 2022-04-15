Streaming Platform, MasterClass Announces Mariah Carey to Teach the Voice as an Instrument Class from her Butterfly Lounge

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best on many subjects, has announced Mariah Carey will teach a class on how to use the voice as an instrument.

Carey will open the doors to the Butterfly Lounge for the first time, letting cameras into her creative and music-making space to show how they can use their voice to sing and write and produce melodies and lyrics and instrumentation that blends genres and breaks barriers.

“I’ve never let cameras in when I am creating—not when I’m writing, and especially not when I’m singing,” Carey said. “But now I’m taking MasterClass members into my studio to show them how they can write and produce music using their voice and become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine and reinvent.”

Members of MasterClass will be the first to hear the re-worked version of “The Roof” with pop and R&B artist Brandy and see Carey in action as she directs Brandy on the background vocals. Carey will examine the importance of background vocals in making music and how to build a song with a choir of voices versus a wall of sound.

In the voice class, Carey reveals how the voice can be used as an instrument all on its own and how it can be an extension of the pen as a writer, making it possible for anyone to produce music. Carey will teach members how to use their personal experiences as inspiration for writing music and telling a story. Carey will also reflect on the challenges she faced in the music industry and provide tips for navigating the industry and maintaining creative control.

Carey’s class is now available, and subscribers get unlimited access to all 150-plus instructors with an annual membership. Masterclass also boasts courses by Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Timbaland, Usher, Ringo Starr, Hans Zimmer, actress Natalie Portman, renowned chef Gordon Ramsey, and more. For more information, see www.masterclass.com.