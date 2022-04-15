Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun Movie – “Good Mourning” With Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, and More Releases Movie Poster

(CelebrityAccess) – Machine Gun Kelly has added Director to his resume. The musician, who now prefers his given name, Colson Baker, has directed and written the movie, Good Mourning with Mod Sun. The all-star cast includes Pete Davidson, Colson’s fiancé, Megan Fox, Becky G., Disney darling Dove Cameron, and more.

The self-described stoner comedy follows movie star London Ramson (Baker), whose world is turned upside down when he receives a breakup text from the love of his life right before the most important meeting of his career. Variety reports the plot as: “Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.” The movie is set for on-demand and theater release on May 20th.

Mod Sun, born Derek Ryan Smith, is an American singer/songwriter and rapper. Previously engaged to actress Bella Swan, he is currently engaged to the punk-pop princess Avril Lavigne. He’s collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and blackbear on numerous songs and recently released Remember Me Just Like This, a documentary about his life.

Baker has experience within the film industry, with numerous acting credits. His work includes Bird Box, The King of Staten Island, a critically-acclaimed turn as Tommy Lee in The Dirt, Jacksass Forever, and Good News.

This isn’t the first collaboration for Baker and Mod Sun, as they both directed the 2021 movie Downfalls High. Released in January 2021, the film gained over 16 million views on its first weekend. Filmed in four days during the COVID-19 pandemic, it stars Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, Chase Hudson, and Maggie Lindemann with cameos from Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, and blackbear.