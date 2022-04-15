Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Tim Feerick Dies Days Before Scheduled Swanfest Appearance

(CelebrityAccess) – Sacramento rock band Dance Gavin Dance announced via social media their longtime bassist, Tim Feerick, died suddenly on Wednesday (April 13). He was 34 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Dance Gavin Dance was formed in 2005, with Feerick joining the band on tour in 2009. He became an official member in 2013, appearing on five albums with the band, beginning with 2013’s Acceptance Speech and concluding with the upcoming as of yet untitled album that guitarist Will Swan said was recorded during the summer of 2021.

Dance Gavin Dance is the headliner and organizer of the one-day music festival, Swanfest, scheduled for April 23rd at Heart Health Park in Sacramento. The event is named for lead guitarist Will Swan. Swanfest was also the opening stop on their upcoming 19-date US tour.

“We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them,” read the band’s statement announcing Feerick’s death.