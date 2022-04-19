Danielle Price Named Executive Vice President of Republic Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Republic Records has named Danielle Price executive vice president (EVP). She will be based out of the label’s NYC office. In her new position, Price will contribute to overall strategy, business development, and label expansion while serving as a member of the company’s executive/leadership team.

Previously, Price worked at 10K Projects, where she served as SVP, Business and Legal Affairs, and interim Head of Operations, overseeing Business and Legal Affairs, A&R Administration, Human Resources, and Finance. She previously led the hip-hop music division of LaPolt Law, representing Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe, and more. She began her career as an attorney in the Legal Affairs department of Warner Music Group. Price also holds a board seat on We Are R.I.S.E. — a Los Angeles non-profit empowering young girls of color.

Republic CEO and co-founder Monte Lipman said, “Danielle’s business acumen, creative vision, and extensive legal background are proven ingredients for a brilliant executive. Her fresh perspective and unique talents will be a tremendous addition to our team of extraordinary executives.”