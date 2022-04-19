Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce ‘NY State of Mind’ Co-headlining Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced their upcoming co-headlining NY State of Mind tour. Brought to you by Live Nation, the 25-city trek kicks off Tuesday, August 30th in St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, hitting Toronto, Austin, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Wu-Tang, founded in Staten Island in the 1990s, consists of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB). As a group, Wu-Tang Clan has three platinum albums among their eight, and the group’s complete anthology has more than 85 full-length releases. Wu-Tang are entrepreneurs and successful cultural influencers with an empire that features everything from clothing lines and video games to books and acting credits.

Nas, born Nasir Jones, released his first full-length album in 1994, Illmatic. Over the years, he’s garnered four Grammy nominations, including a win for 2021’s King’s Disease as the best rap album. Most recently, Nas released a surprise album titled Magic featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.

Nas has pursued a career in motion pictures that began with his co-starring role (alongside DMX) in 1998’s cult classic crime drama Belly, a film by director Hype Williams (with whom Nas has done several music videos). He was the executive producer of the 2016 Netflix series The Get Down. Nas is also the co-founder of Mass Appeal Records.

The NY State of Mind tour goes on sale starting Tuesday, April 26th, via LiveNation.com.

NY STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl