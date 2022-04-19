K-Pop Group Stray Kids Announce ‘MANIAC’ World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – K-Pop stars, Stray Kids have announced dates for their MANIAC world tour. To kick off the tour, Stray Kids hosted three days of Seoul sold-out shows. The tour, produced by Live Nation kicks off June 29th at Newark’s Prudential Center and wraps up July 14 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group’s latest album, Oddinary reached No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart, where it remained for three consecutive weeks. The album also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

MANIAC World Tour Dates:

Wed Jun 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Jul 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Jul 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena