Report: Robert Roback To Step Down As CEO At Ingrooves

(CelebrityAccess) — Digital music pioneer Robert Roback is reportedly stepping back from his role as CEO at of Ingrooves Music Group, according to a report by Music Business Worldwide.

In a memo to Ingrooves staff obtained by MBW, Roback detailed his plans to step down, writing: “[There] is no easy way to say that the time has come for me to pass the Ingrooves CEO torch and pursue new challenges. The same entrepreneurial spirit that brought me to Ingrooves is now drawing me to a new path.”

“I have no doubt that Ingrooves will continue to succeed and innovate beyond expectations. I am proud of our team and grateful for all of the contributions you have each made,” he added.

According to Roback, his transition away from CEO will take place over the next few months, with Ingrooves’ CFO, Jeff Cuatto assuming an interim leadership role during the process as UMG seeks a new CEO.

“UMG is conducting an executive search for my replacement and remains committed to Ingrooves, our mission, and our global team,” he wrote in the internal memo obtained by MBW.

Robeck, who joined Ingrooves in 2015 after two decades at the forefront of digital music innovation, did not share any insights about his future plans.

His resume includes roles as co-founder of the digital media and marketing company Launch Media, head of Yahoo! Music, following the tech giant’s acquisition of Launch in 2001, and co-founder of the music licensing management company Dashbox.