The Who Announce The Special Guests Lined Up For Their North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — As rock legends The Who gear up for their forthcoming North American tour, the band announced a wide range of artists who will join them as special guests on the tour.

The rotating cast of guests announced for the tour include Texas rockers Los Lonely Boys Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs, singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson, British (female-led) rock band The Wild Things, Americana soul singer Amythyst Kiah, singer/songwriter (founder of Barenaked Ladies) Steven Page, and opening for one night at the Bethel Woods show Willie Nile.

The Who are slated to kick their The Who Hits Back tour kicks off April 22 in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live for its first leg and will follow on with a second round of North American shows in the fall, including scheduled performances at the United Center in Chicago, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 1st.

The tour wraps in early November with a pair of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL* SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3 / Moody Center ATX / Austin, TX SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN SPECIAL GUEST TBA

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH SPECIAL GUEST TBA

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C. SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY SPECIAL GUEST Willie Nile

Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things