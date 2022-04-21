UMPG To Administer Univision’s Recorded Music Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group announced they have secured an agreement for the global publishing administration of Univision’s recorded music catalog.

Univision is the largest provided of Spanish-language content in the US and their extensive catalog includes music from the network’s primetime series include “Si Nos Dejan,” “La Desalmada,” and “La Piloto” and reality competition shows “Nuestra Belleza Latina,” “Tu Cara me Suena,” and “Mira Quién Baila.”

Additionally, Univision is home to popular television brands including “Premio Lo Nuestro,” “Premios Juventud,” “Latin GRAMMY®,” and “Despierta América.”’

“Universal Music Publishing Group has been an extraordinary partner for our shows and we are pleased to now work with them on the administration of our proud and growing music catalog of award winning copyrights. We are looking forward to strengthening our publishing catalog by way of this partnership,” said Ignacio Meyer, EVP, Music and Non-Scripted Entertainment, TelevisaUnivision.

“Univision is home to a vast catalog of the most iconic themes and songs across the U.S. and Latin America. We are honored and excited to collaborate with Univision on a new level, and we look forward to building on their legacy,” added Alexandra Lioutikoff, President of Latin America and U.S. Latin, UMPG.