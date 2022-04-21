Warner Recorded Music Names Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda As Community Innovation Advisor

(CelebrityAccess) — As Warner Recorded Music repositions itself amid the rise of Web3, the label has named Linkin Park co-founder and music tech pioneer to the newly created position of Community Innovation Advisor.

In his new role at WRM, Shinoda will work with Warner Music’s leadership and business development team to guide the label’s approach to Web3 technology, developing new platforms, products, and revenue streams.

“Central to our DNA at Warner is that we start with the artist experience. A passionate creative who’s deeply embedded in the rapidly evolving world of Web3, Mike’s perspective here will be invaluable. As we continue to accelerate deals and build out our expertise across the company, together we’ll navigate the possibilities at the intersection of music and technology with thoughtfulness and authenticity – to the benefit of our entire musical community,” said Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to Web3; every artist and community is unique,” added Shinoda. “Warner has made some strong first steps in this space, and I look forward to playing a role in further exploration—supporting artists in creating new opportunities, and connecting with fans in unimaginable new ways.”