Lollapalooza Chicago Drops the Official Day-by-Day Lineup With Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, and Green Day

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer with more than 170 bands, nine stages, and four full days of music. It’s scheduled to return to Grant Park in downtown Chicago July 28 – 31. Festival organizers dropped the single-day lineups on Tuesday (April 26).

Along with the headliners, the Lolla 2022 lineup also includes established artists such as Jane’s Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, and The Kid Laroi, as well as rising stars like Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, and many more. Homegrown Chicago favorites will also be performing, including 100 gecs, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and more.

Here’s a look at the day-by-day lineup:

For 2022, Lolla organizers announced the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops, as well as the Bonus Tracks stage, an area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness, and inclusivity drive each day’s programming.

Festival organizers are also continuing their commitment to the community. They will support local arts education by creating the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts education in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for more than 100,000 students over the next five years.

This year, new ticket bundles will be available with two and three-day passes joining the choices. Two single-day passes will retail for $220, and three single-day passes retail for $330. Four-day tickets, including general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and hotel packages, are still available.

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting indoor mask mandates and proof of vaccination requirements on February 28. Lollapalooza is hoping to return to its pre-pandemic size.