R&B Artist, Songwriter, Singer, Teyana Taylor Announces ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’ Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Multi-hyphenated R&B artist Teyana Taylor announced her final tour, The Last Rose Petal 2 Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, the 18-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 3rd, at the Hollywood Palladium making stops across the US in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, DC, and more before wrapping up on Thursday, September 8th in Paris, France.

“I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible. I exhaust all options to make it happen when it needs to happen.” – Teyana Taylor.

Her hustle and grind made her an early favorite to artists like Pharrell, who she signed her first deal with, and later choreographed videos for artists like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In 2014, Taylor was also the first woman signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint.

Taylor was blessed with the arrival of her daughter Junie with her husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert in 2015. “I do all of this for my baby. She’s who I do it for,” she says about Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., her main source of inspiration. Soon after, Taylor scored her first MTV Award for “Best Choreography” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Most recently, Taylor starred in the movie, Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 comedy, alongside Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, and Arsenio Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6, at livenation.com. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

THE LAST ROSE PETAL 2… FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Sep 04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

Tue Sep 06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Thu Sep 08 – Paris, France – Bataclan