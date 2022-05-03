Billie Eilish and Finneas Set to Kick-Off Climate Change Event – ‘Overheated’ During Happier Than Ever Tour Stops

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Much-beloved and globally-known singer/songwriter Billie Eilish alongside her brother Finneas will be presenters at the upcoming climate conference, Overheated, taking place at the O2 Arena in London next month during an overlap in her Happier Than Ever tour stops.

The six-day conference (June 10-12 and 16 and June 25-26) presented by Eilish, REVERB, and Support + Feed will overlap with the UK dates on Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour. The conference will feature a mix of musicians, climate activists, and designers to “discuss the climate crisis and their work to make a difference.”

Topics will range from greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion. The kick-off panel event is Friday, June 10th in Indigo at The O2, featuring intros by Finneas and Eilish, with a special keynote speaker TBA.

Sigrid and Love Ssega are slated to perform during the June 16th session. A documentary will be shown featuring Eilish, Finneas, Yungblud, fashion legend Dame Vivienne Westwood, Glastonbury festival’s Emily Eavis, Girl in Red, activists Tori Tsui, and sustainability fashionista Samata Pattinson.

Adam Gardner, a co-founder of non-profit environmental REVERB, said: “Building upon our sustainability work on Billie’s world tour and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we’re excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated.”

Eilish is putting her words into action, using her fame and platform to educate her fans and make the world better for generations to come. She recently partnered with Nike’s Air Force One, designing a pair of sneakers that were released on April 25th. The shoes are available in color “Mushroom” and feature five velcro straps covering the laces with Eilish’s Blosh character embossed on the top. The sneakers were made with sustainability and feature environment-friendly materials, starting with the midsole being made out of old Nike scraps. The shoes are sold out at most online retail outlets as of press time.

On Monday night (May 2) at the 2022 Met Gala, Eilish wore a classic corset Gucci gown assembled entirely from existing materials. “I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” the singer told Vogue Livestream host La La Anthony from the red carpet.