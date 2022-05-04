Meet The New Class of Rock and Roll Royalty as Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductee Class

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) – Introducing the new class of rock ‘n’ roll royalty … hip-hop royalty … country royalty … you get the picture. Let’s go with music royalty as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces the 2022 class. The 2022 class marks the first time six female acts will be inducted into one class.

PERFORMER CATEGORY (*honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact, and influence that has changed the course of rock ‘n’ roll)

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first-year eligible)

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD (*honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock ‘n’ roll and music that has impacted youth culture)

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD (*honors artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry)

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD (*This category represents “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.)

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

A committee of more than 1,000 people, including former inductees, historians, and music industry members, vote to select the newest class. The Rock Hall fan vote also weighs in making the final decisions. To be eligible, an artist and band must have released their first recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Factors in determining the inductees are the artist’s musical influence on other artists, length/depth of career and body of work, and innovation and superiority in style/technique.

It is worth noting that all five of the performers that topped the FAN VOTE made this year’s induction – Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, and the Eurythmics.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of Rock & Roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony heads back to Los Angeles on Saturday, November 5, at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony will air on HBO and HBO Max at a later date. Ticket information for the general public will be announced soon.