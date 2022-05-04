Singer and Rapper Rod Wave Arrested for Battery by Strangulation – Faces Felony Charges

(CelebrityAccess) – Florida singer and rapper Rod Wave (born Rodarius Marcell Green) is facing a felony charge of battery by strangulation following his arrest on Monday (May 2).

In a report by Complex, Wave was taken into custody over an incident with an anonymous individual. No other details have been released, but Wave is still in the custody of the St. Petersburg Police Department. In Florida, battery by strangulation is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of five years, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine.

Wave signed with Alamo Records in 2018 after his song “Heart on Ice” blew up on TikTok and entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut album, Ghetto Gospel, was released in 2019 and hit No. 10 on the Billboard chart. His latest release, Soulfly, entered the chart at No. 1 and his Lil Baby collaboration, “Rags2Riches,” reached No. 12 on the Hot 100.

Twitter handle, theneighborhoodtalk posted a video of Wave with police lights flashing in the background. (This is a developing story).