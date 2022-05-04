Someone Tried to “Will Smith” Dave Chappelle as Comedian is Tackled During his Hollywood Bowl Performance

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was charged and tackled while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night (May 3) during the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

Several attendees took to social media and posted videos of the incident. In several different views of the footage, it appears as if a man to Chappelle’s right charges at him and tackles him to the floor. Security didn’t waste any time getting to the comedian, and the man was seen being dragged away by members of the security team.

WUSA9 reports this morning that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have confirmed they’ve taken the man into custody, and he was armed with a fake gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged. Not enough information has come forward yet if the man tried to discharge the weapon during the assault. Police have confirmed Chappelle was not injured in the attack.

In video footage taken after the man rushed the stage, Chappelle is seen smiling and joking as he pulled Jamie Foxx up, saying, “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.” After Foxx joked that he thought it was part of the show, Chappelle said, “I grabbed the back of that n____ head. His hair was spongy. Absorbent.”

A journalist for ABC, Stephanie Wash, tweeted that Chris Rock, who was in attendance, came up on stage and asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

In video footage taken afterward, here you can see the security team giving the man a little bit of what he just gave. As the attacker is loaded into an ambulance, he’s probably looking for his arm as it seemed to shift in location during the scuffle.

Representatives for the Hollywood Bowl were unable to comment due to the active investigation.