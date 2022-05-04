Grand Ole Opry Announces Initial Artists for Opry NextStage Class of 2022 With Breland, Elvie Shane and Morgan Wade

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Grand Ole Opry has announced its initial artists for its Opry NextStage Class of 2022, an artist discovery program that spotlights Country music’s rising talent and highlights one artist per month with featured original content, Opry performance, and support across all Opry Entertainment platforms including the Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, Circle Network, and Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red.

Elvie Shane (May), Morgan Wade (June), and BRELAND (July) are the first three featured rising stars, with more to be announced throughout the year, with a total of seven artists. With the program’s format and deep commitment to supporting up-and-coming talent, the program boasts previous class members of Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Parker McCollum, and Lainey Wilson. They all went on to win ACM New Male / Female Artist of the Year awards.

“The Opry has been at the forefront of keeping Country music alive and well since its inception,” says Shane to the Tennessean. “I came from a place both literally and musically built on the same values and experiences. To be recognized by the Country music congregation that is the Opry is a huge honor.”

The inaugural class was in 2019 with Green, Tegan Marie, Townes, and Travis Denning. 2021 saw Priscilla Block, McCollum, Niko Moon, Jameson Rodgers, Hailey Whitters, Wilson, and Yola receive the honor.