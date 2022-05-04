BMG Keeps US Leadership Team in Place as Revenues Pass Pre-Pandemic Levels

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has re-upped its two US leads, Los Angeles-based Thomas Scherer, President, Repertoire and Marketing, LA and NYC; and Nashville-based Jon Loba, President, BMG Nashville, as the company’s US operations continue to surge and US revenues are up almost a third on pre-pandemic numbers.

Scherer and Loba’s operations account for nearly half of BMG’s global revenues. They will continue their hustle and grind working side-by-side with US Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Joe Gillen.

Loba will add publishing to his established Nashville label responsibilities, becoming the only music executive in Nashville to hold dual leadership responsibilities in both areas of the business, while Scherer will take the lead on rights acquisition in addition to his responsibilities for BMG’s Los Angeles and New York-based repertoire operations.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said, “BMG is on a roll in the US and it’s thanks in no small part to the work of Thomas and Jon. Jon has created a label powerhouse in Nashville with Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll so it makes sense to extend his scope to our Nashville music publishing operation.

Meanwhile, Thomas is delivering significant double-digit growth at BMG’s core US publishing business with writers like George Harrison, Juice WRLD, D’Mile, Diane Warren, and Lewis Capaldi while also building our recordings interests with key signings like 5 Seconds of Summer, AJR, Maxwell, Slash, Bryan Adams, and the recent acquisitions of Motley Crue and John Legend catalogs. Thanks to their teams we remain the only credible global partner for artists and songwriters outside the three majors.”

BMG will open its new Los Angeles office at 5670 Wilshire Boulevard today (May 3), after an 18-month delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Said Scherer, “It has been strange to have a brand-new office which we couldn’t even use because of Covid-19. That hasn’t slowed us down. We’ve had one of the most intensive periods of growth in the US since BMG began. But it is great now to be able to host people in our very own space, doing what we do best, serving artists and songwriters.”