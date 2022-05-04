Rock and Roll Gallery’s “What Music Looked Like” Photography Collection Brings the Nostalgia

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Gallery’s “What Music Looked Like” platform is an online, photographic onslaught of all the nostalgia “feels” and a rock and roll fan’s heavenly wonderland.

Founder and curator Chris Vranian has assembled a group of well-known rock music photographers and created a platform presenting the best images of legendary rock artists from each photographer’s archives. Vranian, a passionate music fan, calls the website a place “where the History Channel meets the Biography Channel at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The collection features iconic shots and never-been-seen photographs from Jeffrey Mayer, Chuck Boyd, Richer Upper, James Fortune, Arthur Rosato, Sidney Smith, and Jill Gibson. All of them had extraordinary access to a roster of stellar artists. The majority of the images are not well-known, presenting a wealth of rarely seen moments in music history.

Music artists featured in the gallery include Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Elton John, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and more. The website offers a user-friendly set-up allowing searchability by photographer, city, artist, or venue.

All images are available for sale as limited edition prints in various sizes. Each print is on archival paper, signed and dated by the artist, and comes with a Rock and Roll Gallery Certificate of Authenticity. You can view the treasure trove of music history snapshots by visiting the website HERE.