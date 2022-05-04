The Kid Laroi and Tones and I Win Big at the 2022 APRA Awards

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – The Kid Laroi and Tones and I won big at Tuesday night’s (May 3) Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) Awards, held in Melbourne. Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Howard) took home three circle trophies, while Tones and I took home two.
Australia-born Kid Laroi’s hit song collaboration with Canadian Justin Bieber took home the most significant award of the night, winning song of the year for “Stay.” The hit, co-written by Bieber and Kid, has logged more weeks in the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than any single in history, with seven weeks at No. 1 and thirteen weeks in the No. 2 spot. Kid also won for his song “Without You” as the most performed hip-hop/rap work. This month (May), he kicks off his national tour this month (May) at Qudos Bank Arena.
Kid said, “Thank you for awarding me with Songwriter of the Year in a live zoom from his Los Angeles studio. I really appreciate the support, and I want to give a quick shout-out to fans back home. I’m stoked to be on my way back, and I can’t wait to perform the End Of The World Tour with you guys.”
Tones and I won her song “Fly Award” as the most-performed pop work and “Dance Monkey” for most performed Australian work overseas. Other winners included Amy Shark, Vance Joy, AC/DC’s Angus and Malcolm Young, and Matt Corby.
“I’m shaking,” Shark said. She dedicated the award to the late Michael Gudinski, who helped make the project happen. Gudinski, the much respected Australian music promoter, passed away in March 2021 due to mixed drug use. He was 68.
Beloved children’s group, The Wiggles, received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, a prize given by the APRA Board each year to acknowledge an act who hasthatontributed immensely” to Australian music.
All told, 15 awards categories were presented during the ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall. See the list of winners below.
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Songwriter of the Year
The Kid LAROI
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Genesis Owusu
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
The Wiggles
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Head & Heart
Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Missing Piece
Artist: Vance Joy
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Letting Go
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us
Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: Head & Heart
Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Most Performed Hip-Hop / Rap Work
Title: Without You
Artist: The Kid LAROI
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: Fly Away
Artist: Tones And I
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Higher
Artist: Budjerah
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Shot in the Dark
Artist: AC/DC
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Most Performed International Work
Title: Lasting Lover
Artist: Sigala & James Arthur
Licensee of the Year
TAFE Queensland
Great Big Events