The Kid Laroi and Tones and I Win Big at the 2022 APRA Awards

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – The Kid Laroi and Tones and I won big at Tuesday night’s (May 3) Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) Awards, held in Melbourne. Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Howard) took home three circle trophies, while Tones and I took home two.

Australia-born Kid Laroi’s hit song collaboration with Canadian Justin Bieber took home the most significant award of the night, winning song of the year for “Stay.” The hit, co-written by Bieber and Kid, has logged more weeks in the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than any single in history, with seven weeks at No. 1 and thirteen weeks in the No. 2 spot. Kid also won for his song “Without You” as the most performed hip-hop/rap work. This month (May), he kicks off his national tour this month (May) at Qudos Bank Arena.

Kid said, “Thank you for awarding me with Songwriter of the Year in a live zoom from his Los Angeles studio. I really appreciate the support, and I want to give a quick shout-out to fans back home. I’m stoked to be on my way back, and I can’t wait to perform the End Of The World Tour with you guys.”

Tones and I won her song “Fly Award” as the most-performed pop work and “Dance Monkey” for most performed Australian work overseas. Other winners included Amy Shark, Vance Joy, AC/DC’s Angus and Malcolm Young, and Matt Corby.

“I’m shaking,” Shark said. She dedicated the award to the late Michael Gudinski, who helped make the project happen. Gudinski, the much respected Australian music promoter, passed away in March 2021 due to mixed drug use. He was 68.

Beloved children’s group, The Wiggles, received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, a prize given by the APRA Board each year to acknowledge an act who hasthatontributed immensely” to Australian music.

All told, 15 awards categories were presented during the ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall. See the list of winners below.

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Songwriter of the Year

The Kid LAROI

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Genesis Owusu

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

The Wiggles

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Missing Piece

Artist: Vance Joy

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: Letting Go

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us

Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Most Performed Hip-Hop / Rap Work

Title: Without You

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: Fly Away

Artist: Tones And I

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Higher

Artist: Budjerah

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Shot in the Dark

Artist: AC/DC

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Most Performed International Work

Title: Lasting Lover

Artist: Sigala & James Arthur

Licensee of the Year

TAFE Queensland

Great Big Events