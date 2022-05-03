Spotify Enters The Metaverse With Official Launch on Kids Gaming Platform – Roblox

(CelebrityAccess) – Spotify will become a part of the Metaverse with an official launch on the kids’ gaming platform, Roblox. Once the launch is official, the company claims it will be the first music-streaming brand to have a presence on the platform.

“Spotify Island” is the name of the interactive space, and Spotify plans on creating a world where fans can “link up and create new sound together, hang out in digital spaces, and gain access to exclusive virtual merchandise.”

The Spotify announcement says: “Spotify’s portion of those sales will go directly back to the artists themselves. We’ll work with artists to create more opportunities in the months ahead”. Those users will also be able to create music and explore sounds at virtual beat-maker stations powered by Soundtrap.

Later this year, Spotify will launch its K-pop-themed park within Spotify Island. K-Park will allow fans to interact with K-Pop bands Stray Kids and SUNMI virtually.

Today’s launch also follows last month’s news that Jonathan Vlassopulos was leaving as Global Head of Music at Roblox. Vlassopulos said that he would stay on as an advisor at the platform after he leaves, however, in order “to help Roblox continue to execute on their music strategy.”