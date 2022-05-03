Actress Jossara Jinaro, Who Appeared in Rob Zombie’s ‘The Devil’s Rejects’, Dead at 48

(CelebrityAccess) – Actress Jossara Jinaro, who appeared in Rob Zombie‘s follow-up to House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, has died. Her death was confirmed via her husband on April 27 when he posted that she had died after a battle with cancer. She was 48.

In his tribute post to his wife, he says, “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.”

Rob Zombie took to his social media account in tribute upon hearing of her death.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family with her medical expenses as she fought the incurable cancer diagnosis of CUP (Cancer of Unknown Primary). After the birth of her second child, she became fatigued, and her lymph nodes had swollen, which prompted Jinaro to seek medical expertise. As of press time, $52,306 had been raised against a goal of $100,000.

Jinaro is survived by her husband and two children, Emrys and Liam.