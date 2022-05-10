Notable Touring/Festival Announcements: Craig Morgan, KISS, Jack Harlow, Sabrina Claudio, Austin City Limits Festival, Whitesnake / Scorpions

(CelebrityAccess) – Notable Tour and Festival Announcements for Tuesday (May 10).
- LOS ANGELES – Sixthman and iconic band KISS have added a second week to The Kiss Kruise XI due to public demand. The first announced week (October 29 – November 3) sold out in record time, so they’ve added a second week (October 24 – October 29). The ship sets sail from Los Angeles and heads to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. The newly announced week will feature a brand-new lineup TBA. Fans who have already secured their cabin for the first week can purchase the newly announced week and receive an exclusive laminate; KISS signed item, happy hour with the band, and a two-timer specialty T-shirt.
- NASHVILLE – Country music star and US Army veteran Craig Morgan has announced the “God, Family, Country” Tour with Operation Finally Home. The special guest is Ray Fulcher. The fall totals 11 tour stops with a special Veterans Day show on November 11th at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
- “God, Family, Country Tour 2022”
October 19 II Green Bay, WI II Meyer Theatre
October 20 II Mason City, IA II North Iowa Community Auditorium**
October 21 II Wisconsin Dells, WI II Crystal Grand Music Theatre
October 22 II Des Plaines, IL II The Des Plaines Theater
October 27 II Orange Park, FL II Thrasher-Horne Center
October 28 II Irmo, SC II Harbison Theater**
October 29 II Bristol, TN II Cameo Theatre
November 3 II Des Moines, IA II Hoyt Sherman Place
November 4 II Jackson, MI II Jackson Community College**
November 5 II Tiffin, OH II Ritz Theater**
November 11 II Nashville, TN II Ryman Auditorium
- “God, Family, Country Tour 2022”
- LOS ANGELES – Thrice nominated rapper Jack Harlow will hit the road for his newly announced “Come Home The Kids Miss You” tour, presented by Live Nation. The tour kicks off September 6th in Nashville and hits Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and more. Tour support will be hip-hop duo City Girls. The ticket on-sale is Friday, May 13th.
- “Come Home The Kids Miss You” Tour Dates
Dates with support from City Girls *
9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *
9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *
9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *
9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *
9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *
9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *
9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *
9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *
9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *
9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *
10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *
10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *
10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *
10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *
10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *
10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center*
10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *
- “Come Home The Kids Miss You” Tour Dates
- MIAMI – Platinum-selling Puerto Rican / Cuban singer Sabrina Claudio announced her “Based on a Feeling” worldwide tour – a global 38-date show across North America and Europe. Brought to you by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Portland on August 25th and will hit Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Berlin, Paris, and more before wrapping up in Stockholm. Her latest album, Based On a Feeling, features song production by Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X), Jonah Christian (Lil Wayne / Normani, 6LACK), and German (Julia Michaels, Justin Bieber).
- “Based On a Feeling” Tour Dates
Thu Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sat Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Sat Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
Mon Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Mon Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Thu Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Sat Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Mon Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Fri Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Thu Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sat Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
Sun Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Mon Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club
Wed Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol
Thu Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine
Sat Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Sun Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
Mon Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
Wed Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Thu Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol
Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
Sun Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Wed Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy
- “Based On a Feeling” Tour Dates
- LOS ANGELES – Rockers Whitesnake and Scorpions will return to North America in their “Farewell Tour” and “Rock Believer” tours. The Scorpions just completed their sold-out Las Vegas residency and kick off a two-month-long Live Nation-produced set of dates on August 14th in Toronto. Thundermother will be joining the tour in support.
- “Rock Believer” North American Tour Dates:
Aug 21 Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)
Aug 24 Quebec City, QC (Centre Videotron)
Aug 27 Montreal, QC (Bell Center)
Aug 30 Detroit, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)
Sep 01 Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)
Sep 05 Atlantic City, NJ (Borgata Casino)*
Sep 07 Belmont Park, NY (UBS Arena)
Sep 09 Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Casino)*
Sep 12 Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live)
Sep 14 Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)
Sep 17 Houston, TX (Toyota Center)
Sep 19 El Paso, TX (Don Haskins Center)
Sep 21 Tulsa, OK (BOK Arena)
Sep 24 San Antonio, TX (Freeman Coliseum)
Sep 27 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
Sep 29 Denver, CO (Ball Arena)
Oct 01 San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)
Oct 04 Los Angeles, CA (The Forum)
Oct 07 Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center)
Oct 09 Portland, OR (Moda Center)
Oct 13 Spokane, WA (Spokane Arena)
Oct 15 Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)
Oct 18 Oakland, CA (Oakland Coliseum)
Oct 21 Las Vegas, NV (Mandalay Bay)
*Scorpions Only
- “Rock Believer” North American Tour Dates:
- AUSTIN – Live Nation announced today (May 10) that P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the Austin City Limits Festival. The world-class festival takes place at Zilker Park across two weekends (October 7-9) and (October 16-16). Daily lineups will be announced in the coming months.