The Kid LAROI Leaves US Management Team After Less Than a Year – And It’s Not the First Time

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-nominated singer and rapper, The Kid LAROI is under new management in the US. The Sydney-born rising star has cut ties with his management team and manager after less than a year. He’s left Adam Leber’s Rebel Management after less than a year – just as his star burns brighter than ever, and his debut album is set to drop.

LAROI’s management has changed hands at least thrice in the past year. In September 2021, LAROI split with Justin Bieber’s manager and the thorn in Taylor Swift’s side, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. Since that time, Leber had been the guide for his career. Before SB Projects, he was with Grade A Productions, the label that signed Juice WLRD, whom LAROI has expressed many times as a mentor.

LAROI (born Charlton Howard), as reported by Billboard, who broke the news, is still a Leber “fan” but considered the partnership a poor fit with the rapper’s team. Leber formed Rebel Management in April 2021 after spending six years as a Maverick partner. He manages the careers of Labrinth and Lil Nas X, among others.

LAROI is fresh off a set of big wins at the 2022 APRA Music Awards, where he won the top prize of the night, Song of the Year, which he accepted from his Los Angeles studio via Zoom.

The first track “Thousand Miles”, from his upcoming album made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 15 and currently sits at No. 43. In his native Australia, the song holds at No. 4 on the ARIA chart. His Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay”, has amassed 2.07 billion streaming units, beat only by The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” with 2.17 billion streams.

His highly-anticipated End of the World tour of the land down under is due to kick off on May 26 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and wraps up June 7 at Brisbane’s Riverstage.