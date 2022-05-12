Indie Spotlight: Zachary l. McGowan, Founder Of Lend Me Your Ear

(Hypebot) — Zachary L. McGowan is the Founder and Managing Director of Lend Me Your Ear, an audio-first creative consultancy helping brands amplify the unique stories they share with the world by building the sonic landscape(s) to resonate with every ear.

from A2IM

A Kansas City-native, Zachary’s music influences are rooted in Jazz & Blues, R&B, and Hip-Hop, but he continues to maintain an eclectic musical palette to discover new artists and sounds. Zachary is passionate about aligning music with great storytelling to provoke emotions audience members (viewers) can resonate with on a deeper level. (Follow Zachary on Instagram and Linkedin.)

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help…you’d be surprised how many people actually want to help.” – Zachary L. McGowan

How did you get your start in the music industry, and how it lead to the work you do today?

I got my start in the music industry as a Marketing Coordinator at Reach Records shorty after graduating college. I moved to Atlanta not knowing what to expect (afraid that I wouldn’t be good enough to actually be working my dream job). What I got in return was the opportunity to learn and grow from amazing leadership and hold the reigns on marketing activations that I will always cherish. It also provide exposure to other disciplines in the music industry (particularly A&R).

I’m a “process guy,” so I like learning how things work. I remember watching a movie trailer (I think with Ben Affleck as the star) and hearing the song from one the artists on the Reach Records roster and I was like, “WHOA! How did they do that??” This fascination led my to research the Music Supervision industry and I’ve been hooked since then.

Is there a success story or career milestone that you are most proud of?

I’d have to say a career milestone that I’m most proud of thus far is completing a mentorship via the Guid of Music Supervisors in 2021.This mentorship program was my first exposure to working alongside an established music sync agency and learning how the industry works. Furthermore, this mentorship program provided a barrier to entry for an industry that doesn’t have a traditional entry point and lacks diversity. I’m privileged have been mentored by Score a Score and to have a mentor that wants to see me succeed.

Are there any projects you’re working on or company updates that you’re most excited about?

My company is in the very beginning stages of planning something special for Black Music Month (June 2022). We’d like to create a digital space for People of Color (POC) to people to be able to learn about the impact that Black music has (and continues to) made on shaping our identity and our joy. Think of it as a digital, family cookout where the music moves the soul.

Outside of your work in music, do you have any other hobbies/ particular areas of expertise/interest etc.?

When I’m not working on Lend Me Your Ear, I am probably either adding to my record collection, admiring the aesthetic of a hotel bar, or riding my bike.

Anything else to add before we end off?

