More Than 1000 People Claiming Injuries From Astroworld Tragedy

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) More than 700 people reported serious injuries during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in November, according to recent court filings in Harris County.

The crowd surge, which took place during Travis Scott’s performance on the first night of the festival, left 10 concertgoers dead, including 9-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Houston Chronicle, attorneys for Jason Atkin, Richard Mithoff and Sean Roberts told Judge Kristen Brauchle Hawkins of the 11th Judicial District that they had conducted a survey of people affected by the events at Astroworld and claimed to have found that 732 filed claims connected to injuries requiring significant medical treatment.

The same survey revealed that there were an additional 1,649 claims from people who purportedly suffered injuries that require less extensive treatment and an additional 2,540 claims where the extent of injuries is unclear, the Chronicle reported.

The filing provided some insight into the potential scope of the litigation facing Astroworld organizers as the cases slowly make their way through the Texas court system.

Defendents named in the suit include Live Nation, ASM Global, Scoremore, Travis Scott, and numerous others. As the Chronicle noted, the defendants generally deny negligence or wrongdoing in the matter.