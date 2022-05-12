Madonna Launches NSFW NFT Triptych Collection in Collaboration With Beeple – Complete With 3D Scans of Her Vagina

(CelebrityAccess) – Madonna has announced her NFT collection in collaboration with in-demand and legendary artist Beeple. The collection will consist of a series of X-rated images with her naked, legs wide open, and giving birth to a tree, butterflies, insects, and flowers.

The Mother of Creation collection can be viewed on the NSFW website. The NFTs will feature a 3D model of the pop idol’s vagina, which can also be seen in cartoon form. All works were conceived with a 3D scan.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity.” – Madonna.

The first visual, Mother of Nature, shows Madonna lying on the ground, legs wide open, giving birth to a big tree in cartoon form. “In a cold laboratory setting, with no sign of life, an opening gives way to a branch that transforms into a full vibrant tree, via the website. It pushes against gravity, and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish. This work features new text by Madonna.”

As if seeing the Queen of Pop birth to a tree wasn’t enough, the second visual, Mother of Evolution, shows a close-up of her 3D scanned vagina giving birth to several butterflies, which are described as “one of nature’s most beautiful creations and a sign of hope.”

The last visual, Mother of Technology, shows Madonna’s va-jay-jay birthing insects to symbolize “the way science can also give birth light into the world, but only if used with the right consciousness. We can do whatever we want, but that has consequences. Nature will ultimately win in the end,” said the duo.

“These 3 NFTS are a labor of love a year in the making, as both artists partnered to connect to the idea of creation and motherhood through these visualizations,” the pair says.

As of press time, the auction bids for the three NFTs were $12,457 (Technology), $12,457 (Evolution) and $28,747 (Nature).

Madonna says that “proceeds from the sale will benefit three nonprofits” — the Voices of Children Foundation, the City of Joy, and Black Mama’s Bail Out — all of which are “focused on supporting women and children around the world.”