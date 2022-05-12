Diddy Launches New R&B Label – Love Records, Teams With Motown

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (May 10), entertainment mogul Diddy (aka Puff, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, P. Diddy) announced the formation of his new R&B record label, Love Records.

In addition to the launch, Diddy (who legally changed his middle name to Love last year) announced a partnership with Motown by inking a one-time exclusive deal for a one-off album by the man himself. It will be the first solo album release since 2006’s Press Play. His last music project was 2015’s single MMM (Money Making Mitch) which featured Future, Lil Kim, Big Sean, and French Montana.

Love Records is Diddy’s “love” letter to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from artists, producers, and songwriters. Diddy will also remain the CEO of his empire, Bad Boy Entertainment.

“Music has always been my first love; Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life. For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album, and I’m excited to add to its legacy.” – Diddy

Diddy will serve as the Executive Producer, Curator, and A&R on his upcoming album. Additionally, Diddy is the Executive Producer for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, broadcasting live on NBC this Sunday (May 15).