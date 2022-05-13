Director Rob Reiner Working On Spinal Tap II

(CelebrityAccess) — Director Rob Reiner is reportedly working on a sequel for ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ the legendary cult favorite mock rock documentary.

According to Deadline, the project, which was revealed at Cannes, will see Reiner return to direct the sequel along with stars from the original, including David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest).

Castle Rock is on tap to finance the production with CAA Media Finance overseeing international sales at Cannes Market next week, Deadline reported.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one? For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story,” Reiner told Deadline.

The original film, which was Rob Reiner’s directorial debut in 1984, is a send-up of overwrought rock documentaries such as “The Song Remains the Same” (1976) and The Last Waltz (1978). The film found limited success during its initial commercial release but found a second wind when it landed on home video, becoming a cult classic.

The film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry in 2002.