UTA Promotes 52 Staff Across All Areas Of The Company

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant United Talent Agency announced the promotion of more than 50 staffers across multiple divisions.

The promotions, which encompass employees from a variety of levels covers a variety of divisions, including Audio, Brand Studio, Comedy Touring, Corporate Services, Digital Talent, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Klutch Sports, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Publishing, Talent, Television Literary, Unscripted Television, MediaLink and UTA Speakers, as well as the first-ever promotion within the Web 3.0 department.

New agents at UTA include Rachel Hall in UTA’s Comedy Touring division, and Christina Austin and Kyle Levinsohn, who were promoted to agent in UTA’s music division.

Additionally, Dan Milaschewski was named an agent in UTA’s publishing division while Echo Matthews, Spencer Reiss, Stephanie Elliot and Allison Nguyen were all promoted to agent in UTA’s TV talent department.

Thomas Cook was promoted to agent in UTA’s unscripted television division while Griffin Lasker became the first agent promoted to UTA’s Web3 venture.

“As UTA continues to expand and thrive, we are consistently impressed by our colleagues’ work ethic, collaborative spirit and resilience,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “This is a group who has demonstrated thought leadership, outstanding performance and commitment to our company, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do in their new roles.”