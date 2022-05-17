Legendary Jazz Club Arthur’s Tavern Re-Opens After Refurb

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Arthur’s Tavern, the long-running New York jazz club has officially re-opened its doors in the city’s East Village following a full renovation of the historic venue.

“After a long struggle that affected the city as a whole, we are proud that Arthur’s Tavern will continue to host live jazz and blues as we did before the coronavirus,” said Tsion Bensusan of the Blue Note Entertainment Group. “We strive to not become a victim of the changing times like any others have and allow our patrons to enjoy a piece of Old New York.”

As part of the refurb, the club’s interior and exterior were fully updated, while not straying too far from the venue’s original vintage aesthetic.

In addition, the club promises live music from new and returning acts performing every night with no cover charge along with an updated menu containing classic spirits, wine, beer, and unique cocktails.

The club, which has been hosting blues and jazz performances since 1936, has long been a fixture of New York’s nightlife and jazz scene.

Known as “The Home of the Bird” because of its long association with jazz legend Charlie Parker, the club has hosted performances from some of the biggest names in modern jazz.

Notable long-term residencies over the years included Mabel Godwin, Al Bundy, Johnny Parker, the Grove Street Stompers, and the late trumpeter Roy Hargrove who was a longtime regular at the club.