ASM Global Teams Up With Clorox In New Sponsorship Deal

(CelebrityAccess) — As the live entertainment world continues a return to live events after a long COVID slumber, venue management giant ASM Global announced a new partnership with The Clorox Company focused on enhancing health and wellness in venues across the United States.

The multi-year agreement will see Clorox become the Official Cleaning and Disinfecting Product Partner for ASM Global’s full portfolio of arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers.

Clorox productions, including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and electrostatic sprayers will be used for cleaning and disinfecting at ASM Global venues and Clorox will provide $1M in tickets to sports and entertainment events across the country for COVID frontline responders and health care workers.

The partnership officially kicks off on June 1st at the Oakland Arena on June 1, 2022, and, soon thereafter, in other ASM Global facilities in the U.S.

“Since the very start of the COVID pandemic, our focus has been on reimagining the future of live events and preparing clean and safe venues for the return of our team members, athletes, fans, partners and guests,” said ASM Global President Ron Bension. “Clorox’s industry-leading solutions allow us to continually enhance the quality of our event experiences, and we’re excited to partner with them in honoring the heroic workers that have supported all of us as we’ve navigated through the pandemic.”

“Clorox is committed to supporting people’s health and well-being no matter whether they’re at home or out in the world, which is why we are incredibly excited to be working with ASM Global,” said Tad Kittredge, vice president and general manager at Clorox. “It’s especially rewarding to extend our support to those who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic with the well-earned thanks they deserve.”