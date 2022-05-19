Credit Union BECU Becomes A Sponsoring Partner Of AEG Presents’ Marymoor Park Concert Series

REDMOND, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Live entertainment company AEG Presents announced a new strategic partnership with BECU that will see the community-focused credit union become a presenting partner of the Marymoor Park Concert Series.

The concert series, produced by AEG Presents, kicks off on May 27 and will feature seventeen weeks of performances through the summer with a lineup that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges and Courtney Barnett, among many others at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington.

The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will become the exclusive financial services partner of two AEG Presents owned and operated music venues, including The Showbox and Showbox SoDo theatres in Seattle.

Additionally, BECU customers will have access to perks and benefits across AEG’s portfolio of venues and events, including presales, and dedicated entry ‘fast lanes’ along with other on-site perks.

“At BECU, we are passionate about supporting the arts and creating unforgettable experiences for the communities we serve. Our partnership with AEG Presents allows us to deliver on this commitment, while also driving awareness about the credit union in fun, unique ways,” said Brian Knollenberg, BECU’s senior vice president of Marketing. “As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, we are excited to bring people together again to enjoy live-entertainment at Marymoor Park and provide our members with exclusive, possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

“We are honored to be partnering with BECU, a best-in-class brand that has an incredible 80 plus year history and a like-minded commitment to serving the people and communities of Washington,” said Rob Thomas, vice president of AEG Presents Pacific Northwest. “We are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at our venues and events, and this partnership will help us continue to bring world-class music and unmatched live-entertainment experiences to all of our fans across the Pacific Northwest.”