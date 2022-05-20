Tyson Parker Joins Westbank as VP, Experiential Development

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Ian Gillespie, Founder, and CEO, announced today that Tyson Parker will be joining Westbank, a leading real estate development and city-building practice in North America, in the newly created position VP, Experiential Development.

Parker will be involved with creating virtual and live experiences across Westbank’s portfolio, establishing entertainment strategies for art, culture, music, food, design, and retail. His first undertaking will be Mirvish Village in Toronto, using his experience in event and music management and artist relations to celebrate the multicultural aspect of the Village site.

“Tyson’s depth of knowledge and his commitment to developing arts, culture, and community through experience design aligns perfectly with our vision for creating diverse and inspiring environments within all of our projects,” said Gillespie, “We’re looking forward to working with Tyson on a range of experiences both live and virtual, that augment our physical and digital worlds, to help bring people together and enrich their lives.”

Before joining Westbank, Parker was the Head of Artist and Music Industry Relations at Bell Media. There, he managed the relationships between the artist and talent community and the wider music industry for Bell Media’s portfolio (TV, radio, digital brands). Parker has worked on the MMVAs and the JUNO Awards.

Parker will be based in the Toronto office on University Avenue.