How To Expand Your Audience With TikTok’s Promote Feature

(Hypebot) — Last year, TikTok launched Promote, a tool to help creators on the platform reach more people with their videos. Here’s how it works and how to get started…

A guest post by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog.

What is Promote?

With Promote, you can turn any organic TikTok video into an ad, right from the app. You can start reaching new audiences, build a following, and drive traffic to your business website. Once you run a Promote campaign, you also get insights into your audience and how your videos are performing to help you improve your efforts moving forward.

Here’s how it works…

To access this feature, all you have to do is choose the video that you want to promote and select the “Promote” button in the individual video settings. OR, you can navigate to “Settings and privacy” in there app and tap on “Business suite” where you will see the Promote button.

Select a video that you want to promote. // You can choose any of your own TikTok videos to promote. We suggest starting with one of your best-performing organic videos to reach more people with your most popular content. Set up your promotion. // Choose a goal for your campaign (more views, website visits, or follows), set a budget and length of time to run the promotion, and select the audience you want to reach with your video. Watch your numbers grow! // After your promotion is approved, you can check in to see how your video is performing and how many new people are learning about your business!

How To Set Up Your Promote Video

After selecting Promote in your settings, you can now set up your Promote video.

On your Promotions page, tap the video you’d like to promote. (Note: you can only promote public videos.)

Choose a goal for promoting your video, then tap Next at the bottom.

You can choose from these options:

More video views. // This helps get more people to watch your video.

// This helps get more people to watch your video. More website visits. // This guides more people to your website.

// This guides more people to your website. More followers. // This helps you gain more followers.

If you choose More website visits, you’ll enter your website URL and choose an action button for your website (example: Learn More, Shop Now, or Sign Up). Then tap Save.

Next, tap the circle next to the audience you’d like to reach, then tap Next.

You can choose from:

Automatic. // This means TikTok will choose the audience for you.

// This means TikTok will choose the audience for you. Custom. // You can choose the genders, age ranges, and interests you’d like to reach.

Now, you can set your budget and duration, then tap Next. After this step, add your payment information (Android) or recharge your coins (iPhone). Finally, tap start promotion.

That’s it!