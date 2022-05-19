Outback Presents Acquires Rob Hallett’s Robomagic Live

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent North American live events promoter Outback Presents announced the acquisition of Rob Hallett’s UK-based live events company Robomagic Live.

The deal will see the two companies develop expanded touring opportunities for artists in the U.S. as well as the European and UK touring markets.

Other details about the deal are still sparse but will be announced in the coming weeks, the companies said.

“Rob is one of the very few legends of the music business that I have met who has a shared vision of building a true artist partnership company where the relationship between promoter and artist is transparent,” said Vaugh Millette, CEO of Outback Presents. “We are thrilled to welcome Rob into the Outback family.”

“I first spoke to Vaughn after the Ye / Drake show at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. We immediately realized we were both passionate about the pursuit of creating a more equitable landscape for touring artists on all levels to thrive,” said Rob Hallett, CEO of Robomagic Live. “It didn’t take us long to agree a deal to combine forces and take our vision to the World!”