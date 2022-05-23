Belgium’s Rock Werchter Encore Canceled – Artists Move to TW Classic

WERCHTER, BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – Rock Werchter Encore, the event planned to celebrate the return of the summer festival after being gone for two years due to the COVID pandemic, has been canceled.

Encore has been called off only one month after its April 22 announcement citing high production costs, staff shortages, and low consumer confidence (low ticket sales). The one-day celebration was scheduled to take place June 26 at Werchter’s Festivalpark, a few days ahead of its big festival, Rock Werchter.

Most of the artists scheduled for Encore have now been moved to TW Classic. TW Classic takes place on June 25th in Werchter. The formerly announced headliners for Encore included Florence + the Machine, The Kid LAROI, The Specials, Zwangere Guy, Intergalactic Lovers, Sky Ferreira, AG Club, and Sylvie Kreusch will now join the lineup for TW Classic.

TW Classic will be expanded from one stage to three stages to accommodate the lineup. The Barn and KluB C will be open, complete with outdoor viewing screens. TW Classic organizer Herman Schueremans said that “TW Classic has particularly good ticket sales, but partly due to the addition of the tents, there is still enough ticket capacity to combine both festival days.”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Placebo, The Smile, Courtney Barnett, Sleaford Mods, and Whispering Sons were announced previously for TW Classic. Cave, who recently lost his son to suicide, is still confirmed to attend as of press time. Nele Bigare of Live Nation stated to Newsy Today that Cave’s booking agent confirmed he will still be performing.

The Rock Werchter Encore tickets will be valid for entry to TW Classic.