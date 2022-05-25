Palm Beach County Approves Financing For Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Upgrades

JUPITER, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved a bond to finance $75.1 million in renovations at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the spring training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins.

According to Palm Beach Post, the bond issuance will support broader upgrades at the park that will include replacement clubhouses, additional outdoor seating, new concessions, improved networking infrastructure and other upgrades.

The estimated full cost of the planned renovations will be $111 million with taxpayers picking up $75.1 million, which will be financed through the county’s hotel bed tax, with the remainder coming from the state, the team organization and the company that operates the stadium, the Post said.

“We need to keep baseball in Jupiter,” Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino said after the vote, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

The stadium, which debuted in 1998, currently has a capacity of 6,871 people and includes luxury skyboxes, two levels of permanent seating, parking and concessions.