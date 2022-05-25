Mariah Mochiach Named General Manager Of The Newly-Launched Warner Music Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the launch of a new recorded music affiliate in the Middle East – Warner Music Israel.

The new venture, based in Tel Aviv, will be led by industry veteran Mariah Mochiach, who has been appointed as general manager.

In her new role, Mochiach will report into Alfonso Perez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets and will collaborate with Gülce Özyeşilpınar, the General Manager of Warner Music Turkey, who also acts as VP, Marketing, Eastern Mediterranean, covering Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Turkey.

Mochiach brings significant relevant experience to the new role, having spent more than two decades working in A&R, marketing and artist management. Her past industry gigs include more than a decade at Lev Group Media, which previously provided distribution services in Israel for Warner Music, as a General Manager and A&R Creative Consultant.

She began her career at the Azrieli branch of Tower Records and later signed on with Hed Arzi as a Label and Repertoire Manager for BMG and WMG.

“I’m honored to be able to open Warner Music Israel for business. Our country is full of unique and extraordinary talent which we hope to propel onto the global stage. We hope to find many inspirational artists in Israel in the near future,” said Mochiach.

“Israel has a rich culture and is the home to some incredible talent. Mariah has vast experience of the country’s music industry and so is the perfect person to lead our operations here. We hope to turn Warner Music Israel into a powerhouse full of local stars, and by offering artists the opportunity to tap into Warner Music’s renowned global network, we aim to attract the country’s most exciting talent,” added Alfonso Perez-Soto.