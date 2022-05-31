10 Injured In Crowd Incident At The Barclays Center

(CelebrityAccess) — Ten people were injured at the Barclays Center on Sunday after series of loud noises outside of the venue prompted a stampede by gunshot wary fans.

According to the New York Times, fans were leaving the Barclays Center early Sunday morning after a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero, when a loud sound from the street outside caused fans to flee for safety inside the arena.

26-year-old Amanjot Kaur told the Times that she remembered hearing a series of “pop-pop” sounds causing someone in the crowd to scream that there was a shooter with a gun.

In the ensuing confusion, Kaur was knocked to the ground and trampled by several people.

“I thought I was gone for,” Ms. Kaur, told the Times. “I thought I was going to run out of breath.”

A subsequent police investigation determined that no shots had been fired but was unable to determine the cause of the sound.

Ten people with what police described as minor injuries were transported to area hospitals for medical care.

The frightning moment was captured by multiple social media users.