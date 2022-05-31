UTA Promotes 26 To Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and entertainment giant United Talent Agency announced the promotion of 26 team members across 15 divisions to partner at the agency, making for what UTA says is the largest partner class in the agency’s 31 year history.

The new partners were drawn from across UTA’s portfolio of business operations and ventures, including the motion picture lit and talent groups, unscripted television, ventures, production arts, sports, MediaLink, media rights, UTA Speakers, digital talent, UTA IQ, and music.

Additional promotions came from the corporate side, including legal and human resources, UTA said.

“As UTA has grown, these colleagues’ leadership, hard work, mentorship and dedication helps push our business forward every day,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “This partner class encompasses a wide range of expertise and backgrounds and reflects our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class representation and resources across all areas of the company.”

The list of the newest UTA partners announced today are:

• David Anderson- MediaLink

• Robert Arakelian- Production Arts

• Natasha Bolouki- Unscripted Television

• Rob Carlson-Motion Picture Literary

• David Evenchick- UTA Speakers

• Mike “G” Guirguis- Music

• Julian Jacobs-MediaLink

• Joe Kessler- UTA IQ

• Andrew Lear- Unscripted Television

• Fara Leff- Klutch Sports Group

• Jbeau Lewis-Music

• Jenny Maryasis- Motion Picture Literary

• Matthew Morgan- Music

• Raina Penchansky-Digital Brand Architects

• Jason Richman- Media Rights

• Laura Roenick-Human Resources

• Michael Rubi- Production Arts

• Scott Schachter-Talent

• Phil Voss- Legal

• Matt Waldstein- Business Affairs

• Toni Wallace-Music

• Sam Wick- Ventures

• Ruth-Ann Wynter- Human Resources