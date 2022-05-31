See What Spotify Pays Its Employees

(Hypebot) — Business Insider crunched US pay data to see what Spotify offers its top talent and how it compares to other streaming and media companies.

Spotify offers base salaries ranging from $75,440 to $293,356 per year for many US roles, according to wages from 133 foreign-labor-certification applications.

The majority of the salaries were based in New York and Boston for jobs that include advertising, research, product, and administrative roles.

Last month the streamer said in that it is still hiring aggressively telling investors that hiring was up significantly in Q1 and would continue to grow in Q2.

How does Spotify compare to other tech & media companies?

According to Business Insider

TikTok offers base salaries ranging from $30 per hour to $400,000 per year for US certain roles,

Netflix has base salaries ranging from $30 per hour to $400,000 per year.

Twitch offers base salaries ranging from $60,174 and $201,968 per year.

Spotify Executive Pay

Daniel Ek‘s yearly salary is in the $360,000 range, but don’t feel bad for the CEO, Thanks to stock options and earnings bonuses, his net worth has grown to $2.4 billion.

There are 15 or so executives at Spotify Technology S.A that get paid more than EK, with Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff getting the highest compensation of about $8 million last year.

