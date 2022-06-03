Ben Kline and Cris Lacy Promoted to Co-Presidents of Warner Recorded Music – Country Division

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Nashville (WMN) has announced the current Executive Vice President (EVP) and General Manager (GM) Ben Kline and EVP of A&R Cris Lacy have been promoted to co-Presidents of the country division for Warner Recorded Music (WRM). Current Chairman and CEO John Esposito will stay in his role until the end of the year before transitioning to Chairman Emeritus in 2023.

Kline joined WMN in 2014 as Vice President, Revenue. In 2017, he was named Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Revenue and Touring before being promoted to EVP/General Manager. He oversaw radio, streaming, artist development, touring, and international. During his 30 years in the music industry, Kline’s previous jobs have included EVP of Sales and Marketing at Universal Music Group (UMG) and SVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Ingrooves.

Lacy joined WMN in 2005 after stints at Tom Collins Music Publishing, Rick Hall/FAME Publishing, Island Bound Music, and Warner Chappell Music (WCM). At WMN, she was promoted to SVP of A&R in 2017 and EVP of A&R two short years later. She’s been a key figure behind the signing of many artists, including Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, and others.

Warner Music Nashville was established in 2009 under the direction of Esposito to expand Warner Music Group’s presence in Nashville.

“I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve been able to achieve and all I know the company will achieve in the years ahead. It’s been truly inspiring to watch Cris and Ben grow into their new roles. They’re two of the most innovative, passionate, and devoted music people in the Nashville community, tirelessly dedicated to helping artists achieve their visions and supporting them at every stage of their careers,” Espo explains. “Between Ben’s business acumen and Cris’ fantastic A&R instincts, they’ll be a world-class duo leading the best team in the business, all driven by a love of the music and the belief in authentic artistry. My last twenty years at WMG have been the most rewarding of my career, filled with incredible people and experiences, and it’s been deeply gratifying to be embraced so warmly by the Nashville community.”