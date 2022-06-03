Snapchat Hires Maaliq Joseph as Manager of Music Artists Partnerships

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Snap, owner of Snapchat, has hired Maaliq Joseph as Manager of Music Artists Partnerships on its Talent Partnerships team. In an announcement, Snap says the appointment of Joseph comes as part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to supporting artists and the global music industry.”

Joseph began working in his new position this week and will be based in Los Angeles. He comes to Snapchat after three years at Warner Music Group (WMG) as Manager, Artist Development/Touring.

In his new role, Joseph will help manage and develop relationships with artists on the platform and report to Francis Roberts, Head of Creator Partnerships.

Before WMG, Joseph spent three years at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), handling touring and booking for artists such as Cardi B., Fetty Wap, Young Thug, and others.