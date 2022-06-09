KISS and Sixthman Announce All-Star KISS Kruise XI Lineups With Dokken, Lita Ford, Black Label Society, Buckcherry, and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman and iconic band KISS have announced the full lineups for the highly-anticipated two-week KISS Kruise XI. A second week was added earlier this year due to public demand. The first announced week (October 29 – November 3) sold out in record time, so a second week was announced (October 24 – October 29) with ticket sales beginning Thursday (June 16). The ship sets sail from Los Angeles and heads to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

Both weeks will feature very special live shows from KISS, including an unmasked pool deck performance for all members of the KISS Navy and a masked electric show inside Norwegian Jewel’s intimate Stardust Theater. What’s more, each week will boast a completely unique line-up of hard rock heroes and heavy metal icons.

WEEK 1 LINEUP: (October 24 – 29)

KISS

Dokken / Lynch Reunion

Warrant

L.A. Guns

Bruce Kulick

All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Lita Ford & Friends

George Lynch & The Electric Freedom

Heart by Heart

The Big Deal

Baron

WEEK 2 LINEUP: (October 29 – November 3)

KISS

Black Label Society

Buckcherry

Bruce Kulick

All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Sebastian Bach & Friends

Stryper

Vixen

Plush

The Wild Things

Micky James

All KISS Kruisers will receive signature commemorative gifts and take part in two on-board activities with KISS as well as two on-board activities with each individual member of the band. The onboard experience include The KISS Expo (showcasing rare memorabilia), autograph sessions with the supporting artists, theme night costume parties, and more. Guests who book on both Week 1 and Week 2 sailings will receive an exclusive laminate, a poster signed by KISS, happy hour and group photos with KISS, and an exclusive KISS Kruise XI two-timer t-shirt.