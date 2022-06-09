   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Elliott Murphy

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
Elliott Murphy was one of the new Dylans of 1973, along with his friend Bruce Springsteen. But despite being on three major labels, Murphy never broke through in the States. However, Elliott was big in France, so he moved there in 1989 and has been living the life of the independent troubadour ever since, making records and touring to acclaim all over Europe. Listen to the story of how one man was spit out of the machine but found a way to survive by doing it himself.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/elliott-murphy-98108053/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elliott-murphy/id1316200737?i=1000565794856

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0bjU0MMe9w2Dm3z09v1eqt?si=25WjSy5cT2W4UQyuPmyfNQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/7cf40a66-ccf2-4020-899b-a9fca10562d8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-elliott-murphy

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/elliott-murphy-203922764

